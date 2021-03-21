How would you reinvent the database? In this post, we'll build a key-value database from the ground up.
October 22, 2025
How would you reinvent the database? In this post, we'll build a key-value database from the ground up.
July 4, 2023
The mystical d attribute in SVG paths is actually a series of small commands. In this guide, we'll take a look at each path command and how we can use them to draw icons.
February 22, 2023
The React key prop is often only used to suppress React warnings, but it's actually a super powerful tool when used together with Framer Motion. In this post, we'll explore how to use it to make some pretty cool animations.
November 15, 2022
How does Framer Motion make layout changes look seamless? In this post, we're taking a deep dive into FLIP, the technique used by Framer Motion to animate changes in layout without sacrificing performance.
February 20, 2022
How do you build a modern JavaScript compiler from scratch? In this post, we'll rebuild the first piece of a compiler: the tokenizer.
November 13, 2021
What goes on under the hood of the most popular data structure? In this post, we'll uncover the secrets of the array by reinventing one ourselves.
May 15, 2021
If you want to build your own debugger, where would you start? In this post, we'll take a look at the inner workings of Playground — an online JS debugger.
March 21, 2021
An interactive look at a classic array algorithm pattern.